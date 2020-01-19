Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Paul Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Paul Robinson Obituary
Rodney Paul Robinson, "Rob", age 53, of Akron, Ohio, was born on August 1, 1966 and passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the son of Fred (Fran) Robinson of Newcomerstown, Ohio and the late Ginger "Susie" (nee Lackey) McCracken. Rob served honorably in the US Army during Operation Desert Storm. After his eight years of service, he worked as a service technologist for almost 29 years. In his spare time he enjoyed cooking and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Other than his mother, Rodney was preceded in death by his daughter, Meagan Robinson. In addition to his father and step-mother, Rodney is survived by his daughter, Jenna (fiance, Matthew Hess) Robinson; his companion, Tammy Black; his sisters, Susan (Joe) Gonzalez, Tina Robinson and Tracy Robinson, and many aunts, uncles and nieces. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Rodney's life. Family and friends may visit on Monday from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by donating through the website at www.cff.org To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now