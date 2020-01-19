|
|
Rodney Paul Robinson, "Rob", age 53, of Akron, Ohio, was born on August 1, 1966 and passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the son of Fred (Fran) Robinson of Newcomerstown, Ohio and the late Ginger "Susie" (nee Lackey) McCracken. Rob served honorably in the US Army during Operation Desert Storm. After his eight years of service, he worked as a service technologist for almost 29 years. In his spare time he enjoyed cooking and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Other than his mother, Rodney was preceded in death by his daughter, Meagan Robinson. In addition to his father and step-mother, Rodney is survived by his daughter, Jenna (fiance, Matthew Hess) Robinson; his companion, Tammy Black; his sisters, Susan (Joe) Gonzalez, Tina Robinson and Tracy Robinson, and many aunts, uncles and nieces. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Rodney's life. Family and friends may visit on Monday from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by donating through the website at www.cff.org To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020