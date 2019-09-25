|
Rodney Robert Stone Sr. Rodney Robert Stone Sr., 93, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 21st 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Cathy Stone Hollimon; grandson, Michael T. Stone; and 14 brothers and sisters. Rodney was a Marine Veteran of WWII. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting and fishing. Rodney was a loving devoted family man with a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling everyone he met, his jokes. He is survived by daughter, Deborah Stone Cheatham; son, Rodney Robert Stone Jr, and wife Wanda; seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at the VFW on Sunday, September 29th at 2:30 p.m., 690 West Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio 44314. If you wish to send flowers, please address to 404 Stanford St., Akron, Ohio 44314.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019