Roger Alan Phillips Roger Alan Phillips, born April 6, 1957 went to be with his Lord on September 9, 2019. Roger worked for 29 years for Akron Public Schools as a custodian. He loved to golf and bowl. He loved every Ohio sports team. He was very active and loved serving his Lord at First Baptist Church of Barberton where he was a deacon and council member. He was preceded by his parents, Robert and Anna Phillips and brothers, Steven, Neal and Douglas. Roger is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sisters, Vicki and Sheryl Phillips; nephews and nieces, Carrie, Brian, Tracie, Rick, Kelly, Andrew, Jennifer and Amber and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He loved them all but he especially enjoyed his car rides with Gracelynne. He is also survived by his aunts, MaryLou Johnson and Barbara Springston and uncle Keith Horton. Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Monday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Mike Prebynski and Rev. Dan Hanlon, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. His family would like to thank Tallmadge Fire & Rescue for their faithful service to Roger. Donations, if desired may be made to First Baptist Church of Barberton.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019