Roger Allen Barlow, 76, of Kissimmee, FL, formerly of Belpre, OH died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Huntington, WV a son of the late Chester and Dorothy (Reynolds) Barlow. He was a truck driver for Roadway for thirty years. After retirement, he was a District Manager for Master Corp. He was Pentecostal by faith and a member of Wayfarer Masonic Lodge No 789 in Akron, OH. He was a United States Marine veteran having served in Vietnam. He is survived by two daughters, Sondra Swain of Kissimmee, FL and Dee Hollen (Phil) of Texas; grandchildren, Samantha Barlow, Shayna Swain, Alexis Swain and Drew Marshall; great grandchildren, Lilly McCaig, Ella Swain and Kavant Marshall and three brothers, Ray Barlow of Youngstown, OH, Garry Barlow (Laura) of Columbus, OH, and Dale Barlow of Belpre, OH. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Janice Louise (Hughes) Barlow. Private services will be held by the family. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Monday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Masonic Rights by Belpre Masonic Lodge #609.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt Funeral Home Of Ohio Inc
801 Victor St
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-6326
