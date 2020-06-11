Roger Bonenfant, 69, passed away June 9, 2020. Born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, he moved to Akron in 1988. Roger worked in the maintenance department at Grace Cathedral, where he was also a member. He was also a flight attendant with Grace Cathedral and enjoyed doing mission work and his daily Bible devotion. Roger loved horses. Preceded in death by his parents, Camille and Antoinette Bonenfant and brother, Daniel, Roger is survived by his wife, Ginette; son, Rick Bonenfant of Barberton; sisters, Jeanine (Roger) Lagace of Maine, Ann Bonenfant of Maine, Theresa (Emilien) Campagna of Canada, Jeanne (Marcel) Michaud of Canada; brothers, Donald (Claudette) Bonenfant, Jacques (Lise) Bonenfant, Ronald (Micheline) Bonenfant, Normand Bonenfant all of Canada; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11:00 until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Grace Cathedral, 2700 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Machamer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Growing in Grace Mission Program, 2700 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.