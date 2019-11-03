|
Roger W. Casseday, age 88, of Akron, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born February 8, 1931 in Glenmont, Ohio to the late Russell and Mary (Guenther) Casseday. Roger retired from IBEW Local 306 in May 1993 after many years of service. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict; a former member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Akron, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Akron. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Annette Casseday; daughter-in-law, Dawne Casseday; son-in-law, Werner Thiel; and granddaughter, Victoria Libby. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Regina "Jean" (Dunn) Casseday; children, Deborah Casseday-Thiel, Michael Casseday, Susan Casseday, Amy (Tim) McManus, and Jennifer (Steve) Libby; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2100 16th St. SW, Akron. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8pm on Monday in the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, 811 Grant St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019