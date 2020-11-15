1/1
Roger D. Bodosi
Roger D. Bodosi of Akron, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at home on November 5, 2020. Born in Akron to parents, Esther (Steiner) Bodosi and Dan Bodosi (both deceased), Roger graduated from University of Akron with an Engineering Degree. He was employed at Ohio Edison and Norton Company before forming RDB Company. Roger gave his time at the University teaching and mentoring many carpenter interns. Roger will be remembered for his compassion, accountability, and quiet dignity. Roger leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Fleeta (Caler) Bodosi; his brothers, Robert (Barbara) Bodosi, Rodney (Teresa) Bodosi; nephews, Randy Bodosi, Joseph Bodosi; and niece, Kimberly Bodosi (Michael) Adkins with Devon and Amanda Adkins. Roger and Fleeta rescued Golden Retrievers and many other abandoned dogs and cats. They genuinely gave time, love and care to every animal. They spent many long nights tracking and feeding frightened animals. No services are planned at this time. We honor Roger's memory by continuing his tradition of helping animals in need. Remembrances may be made to Golden Treasures Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc.,or Humane Society of Summit County.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
