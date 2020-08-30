Roger Dean Riddle passed away peacefully on the morning of August 20, 2020. He is now able to be reunited with his wife and best friend of more than 57 years, Ann Riddle, who passed away earlier this year. Roger was a life-long resident of the Northeast Ohio area and grew up in the North Hill area of Akron. It is there that he met his future wife, Ann, while she was working downtown at the O'Neil's building. During his early years, he served as an Army Reservist for over six years and obtained the rank of Sergeant. Roger worked for over 45+ years for the F.W. Albrecht Grocery Company, retiring as a Warehouse Manager in 1996. Dad was always known for his funny jokes that usually only he understood, but he still made us laugh. He was a friend to everyone and would not hesitate to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Dad was also a compassionate person when it came to animals, and had a soft spot for the four foots, especially his buddy Pepper. As we look back and remember dad, we appreciate all that he has done for us, from being a great dad, a good listener, a patient person, and a forgiving man. These are the traits that he instilled in his children, and hopefully we have instilled in ours. Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Ann M. Riddle, his mother and father, Helen M. and Clifton D. Riddle, and his mother and father-in-law, Maria and Stefano Graci. He is survived by his children, Helen (Rob) Rozich, Dean (Karen) Riddle, Kim Riddle and fiancÃ© Mark Wile;, and grandchildren, Alex (Jenna), Andrew, Tony, Marissa, and Robbie. Roger is survived by his sister-in-law, Angie (Tim) Steele, nephew, Ryan (Katie) Steele and their children Emma and Leah, and a very special niece, Katie. Following Roger's wishes, cremation has taken place and the immediate family will hold a private celebration of life at a future date.







