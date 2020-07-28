1/2
Roger D. Williams
Roger Dean Williams, 90, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born in Akron May 8, 1930 to Hillary and Ruhl Williams. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had retired with 45 years of service from the Chrysler Corp. Preceded in death by wife, Martha and sisters, Jeannine Gravesmill and Leonide Cosper; Roger is survived by sons, Dean (Betty) and Lee Williams; grandson, Austin Williams; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held 11a.m., FRIDAY, July 31 at the Billow FALLS Chapel with Rev. Fr. James Singler officiating. Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the service. Masks are required and proper social distancing will be observed. Procession to Oakwood Cemetery will follow the service for burial with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to One of Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
