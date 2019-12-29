|
|
On December 25, 2019 Roger Dale Bartlett died after a long struggle with COPD surrounded by his family and went home to be with God at the age of 72. Roger was born in that state up north and raised in Detroit, spending many summers in Cookeville, TN. After serving honorably in the Navy (1964-1968) and returning to Detroit from the Vietnam War, he moved to Akron in 1970. There he saw the light and became a Buckeye fan for life. Roger was a graduate of Malone College and a steadfast employee of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company where he retired in 2012 after 34 years. He was also a faithful public servant as a Summit County Sherriff's Special Deputy for just short of 20 years. His life was spent devoting everything he had to his family. He was fulfilled tending to them and attending events for his children and grandchildren. Vacations and pastimes were spent fishing with his uncle and golfing with his nephews. Roger and Nan were devoted to each other and shared the same passion for life, family, and God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Roberta; brothers, Eugene and Bill; sister, Barbara; nephew, Tom; and beloved uncle and aunt, Bill and Anna. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nan; daughter, Sarah (Robert) Core; son, Aaron; grandchildren, Maggie and Jack Core; the Pung family; and his nephew and nieces. A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron 44313 or the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron 44307-2463. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019