1/1
Roger E. Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Roger E. Bowers, 72, went to be with his Lord November 24, 2020, after a long struggle with MS. Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bonita and Ernest Bowers and brother, Rodney. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Michael (Nicole); brothers, Richard (Loretta) and Randy (Diane) Bowers; sister, Renee (Ronald) Beltz; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Roger served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Summit County Engineers Department. He loved to play golf, was an avid bowler and loved life. Thank you to all the staff at Continuing Health Care (formerly Traditions Nursing Home), and Harbor Light Hospice. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to the MS Society, Continuing Health Care, or light a candle. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved