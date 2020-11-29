CUYAHOGA FALLS - Roger E. Bowers, 72, went to be with his Lord November 24, 2020, after a long struggle with MS. Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bonita and Ernest Bowers and brother, Rodney. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; son, Michael (Nicole); brothers, Richard (Loretta) and Randy (Diane) Bowers; sister, Renee (Ronald) Beltz; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Roger served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Summit County Engineers Department. He loved to play golf, was an avid bowler and loved life. Thank you to all the staff at Continuing Health Care (formerly Traditions Nursing Home), and Harbor Light Hospice. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of other remembrances, donations may be made to the MS Society, Continuing Health Care, or light a candle. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
