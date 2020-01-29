Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Roger E. Rich Obituary
Roger Rich, 56, went home to be with the Lord on January 21st, 2020. Born in Akron, he was previously employed by R.W. Sidley, Inc. as a cement truck driver. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Mayford Rich and his sister, Melanie. He is survived by son, Benjamin Rich; daughter, Emily Rich; granddaughter, Rilynn Rich; mother, Dean Rich; brothers, Doug Rich, Randy Rich and his twin Russell Rich. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home on Roger's behalf. Cremation has taken place. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
