Roger J Bain, 80, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leslie Bain, nee Bardrof; daughters, Cassie Stopar (Dan) and Laura Prexta (Mike); grandsons, Matthew, Ben and Justin Stopar, Steven and David Prexta; siblings, Allen Bain (Carolyn) and Marlene Pierce. Roger was born on March 29, 1940 in Kenosha, WI to Mathias and Hazel Bain. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Geology at the Univ. of Wisconsin and his PhD in Geology at Brigham Young Univ., where he met and married Leslie. Roger taught geology at the Univ. of Rhode Island and the Univ. of Virginia, before settling at the University of Akron where he taught in the Geology Department for 30 years and ultimately served as department chairman. Roger was a favorite professor, imparting his knowledge to students with passion and humor. Roger retired in 2000 as Professor Emeritus. Roger and Leslie raised their family in Bath Township with numerous beloved animals both large and small. Roger was very active in the Summit County 4H program leading the Mustang 4H club in the 80's with his wife and was the Chairman of the Summit County Saddle Horse Committee, making sure the program was the best it could be for his daughters and other youth. Roger and Leslie vacationed around the world and Roger's favorite pastime was taking care of their 11-acre Doylestown homestead with 3 horses and their German Shepherd dog, where he could always create more projects to do. Roger loved spending time with his family, who always knew they were the most important aspect of his life and much loved. Roger will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through his family's and friend's countless wonderful memories. He will be forever in our hearts. There will be no in-person memorial service at this time. Instead a Celebration of Life will be held when Covid restrictions allow. Please visit Roger Bain's memorial page at forevermissed.com
to share a story and/or photo with his family and friends. Details about the future Celebration of Life will be sent to those leaving their contact information.