Roger L. Case
Roger L. Case, 65, of Akron, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born October 11, 1953 in Akron, the son of Joseph and Reva Facemire Case. He married Frances Kulcsar on September 7, 1974.
Roger worked as an auto technician for 34 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and bowling.
Roger is preceded in death by his father,
Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 44 years,
Frances; son, Roger Jr.: mother, Reva: and brother, Edward.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A Funeral Mass will take place Friday the 29th at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019