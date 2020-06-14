KENT -- Roger Lee Hersman, Sr., 68, died June 10, 2020. Born in Spencer, WV, he was a lifelong Stow area resident and had most recently resided in Kent. Roger had been employed with Castle Apartments as a maintanence man for 30 years before his retirement. He enjoyed collecting antiques and taking his Camaro and Chevelle to car shows. Preceded in death by parents, Hollie and Wanda Hersman; brothers, Billy and Randy Hersman, he is survived by sons, Mark (daughter-in-law, Jen) and Roger L. Hersman, Jr.; daughter, Nicole Hersman; grandchildren, Nathan, Mariah, Makhi, Nevaeh, Max, and Jessica; sister, Linda Payne and brother, Mike Hersman. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)