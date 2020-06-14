Roger Lee Hersman Sr.
KENT -- Roger Lee Hersman, Sr., 68, died June 10, 2020. Born in Spencer, WV, he was a lifelong Stow area resident and had most recently resided in Kent. Roger had been employed with Castle Apartments as a maintanence man for 30 years before his retirement. He enjoyed collecting antiques and taking his Camaro and Chevelle to car shows. Preceded in death by parents, Hollie and Wanda Hersman; brothers, Billy and Randy Hersman, he is survived by sons, Mark (daughter-in-law, Jen) and Roger L. Hersman, Jr.; daughter, Nicole Hersman; grandchildren, Nathan, Mariah, Makhi, Nevaeh, Max, and Jessica; sister, Linda Payne and brother, Mike Hersman. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
