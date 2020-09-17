1/1
Roger Lee Webb
1945 - 2020
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Roger Webb, passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2020 surrounded by family following a long illness. Roger was born Jan. 23, 1945 and lived in Akron all his life. He worked as a cement finisher before becoming the Owner of Kenmore Tire. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Icey Webb; sisters, Ruth, Mary and Norma; brother, Larry; sons, Randy and Dean; and daughter, Monica. Left to mourn his passing, wife of 48 years, Bonnie; children, Roger, Vicki, Rodney; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Eddie (Connie). Roger was a generous and kind person to everyone, he was loved by many and will be sadly missed. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Due to Covid-19, we respectfully request that those attending Visitation and Funeral services will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Roger's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
September 17, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
