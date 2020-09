Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Roger Webb, passed away peacefully Sept. 15, 2020 surrounded by family following a long illness. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) with Pastor Roger Webb officiating. Visitation will be ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19, we respectfully request that those attending Visitation and Funeral services will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Roger's tribute wall, offer condolences and to share memories.