Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Ave.
Akron, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Ave.
Akron, OH
Resources
1950 - 2019
Roger Moore Obituary
Roger Moore departed this life on December 15, 2019 at the age of 69. Roger was born on April 16, 1950. He was born to Willie L. and Bernice Moore and was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio. He attended Akron Public Schools and also attended Hower Trade School. He received his associates degree in physical education, and retired from the city of Akron and Akron Children's Services. Roger is preceded in death by his father; brother, Willie E. Moore. He leaves to mourn mother, Bernice Moore; son, Tyler Bowen; sisters, Patricia and Lovie Moore; brother, Raymond Moore; special niece, Rayeanne Moore; special cousin, Jimmy Hicks and Ronald Duckworth; special friends, Jerry Rowland, Donald Walker, Vincent Pittman, David Collins, Eddie Johnson; and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 Noon where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
