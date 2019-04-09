Roger Murray



Roger Murray passed on April 4, 2019 from complications of Parkinsons and pneumonia at Windsor Medical Center of North Canton, where he was a resident since May 23, 2018.



Born in Warren, Ohio on July 24, 1937 to Freeman and Dorothy Murray, on June 18, 1977, he married Shirley Williams Murray, his best friend and soulmate. He retired from the Hoover Company in 2002 as Manager of Plant Engineering. He had many friends who loved his sense of humor and big smile. He was blessed to have such great golf buddies. Some of his accomplishments were a hole-in-one and bowled a perfect 300 game. He truly loved his family and grandchildren very much. We will all sadly miss him.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert. Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Alice (Jeff) Incorvia of Akron; sons, Jeff (Julie) Murray of Cary, N.C., Greg (Connie) Murray of Gainesville, Va. and John (Sandy) Murray of Akron; grandchildren, Bella Incorvia, Liz and Torie Luckenbaugh, Jayden and Josh Murray, Abigail and Lauren Murray; step granddaughters, Crystal and Heather Brozenski; brother, Richard (Catherine) Murray of Madison, Wis.; and sister, Phyllis Hamre of Panama City, Fla. He is also survived by his favorite mother-in-law, Erma Williams of Florida; many nieces and nephews. He and his family would like to thank Windsor Medical and the staff for taking such good care of him.



Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary