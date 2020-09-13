Roger Murray Crowe, 86, went home to be with his Creator on September 5, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. During his last days, he was surrounded by his loving Family. Roger was a Native American of Ojibway descent born in Alderville, Ontario CA. He traveled to Akron, Ohio when he was a mere 16 years old, where he made a life in Akron for the rest of his years. Roger had many passions, besides his family, work was his main focus. He worked for GM for 30 years, while also building his Roofing Company from the ground up, recruiting family members along the way. He worked until he passed away. Roger also loved Hockey, Nascar, and just about all sports. He had an infectious laugh, and had many many friends, and was admired by his peers. He was certainly one of a kind, loved by many. Roger led his life the way he wanted. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Lucy and Borden Crowe; as well as daughters, Jeanie Crowe and Lori Crowe. He is survived by his beloved, Kathy "Kat" Crowe; son, Gregory Crowe; daughters, Becky Crowe-Iuliano (Gary), Kim Crowe (Brian), and Lisa Lemmon (George): many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family is having a private service and asks, in lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association
