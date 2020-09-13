1/1
Roger Murray Crowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Murray Crowe, 86, went home to be with his Creator on September 5, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. During his last days, he was surrounded by his loving Family. Roger was a Native American of Ojibway descent born in Alderville, Ontario CA. He traveled to Akron, Ohio when he was a mere 16 years old, where he made a life in Akron for the rest of his years. Roger had many passions, besides his family, work was his main focus. He worked for GM for 30 years, while also building his Roofing Company from the ground up, recruiting family members along the way. He worked until he passed away. Roger also loved Hockey, Nascar, and just about all sports. He had an infectious laugh, and had many many friends, and was admired by his peers. He was certainly one of a kind, loved by many. Roger led his life the way he wanted. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Lucy and Borden Crowe; as well as daughters, Jeanie Crowe and Lori Crowe. He is survived by his beloved, Kathy "Kat" Crowe; son, Gregory Crowe; daughters, Becky Crowe-Iuliano (Gary), Kim Crowe (Brian), and Lisa Lemmon (George): many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family is having a private service and asks, in lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved