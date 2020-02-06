Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
7707 Market St. N
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
7707 Market St. N
North Canton, OH
View Map
Roger W. Spoerke Obituary
Roger W. Spoerke, 76, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his bedside on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born in Cleveland to the late William and Eleanor (Brune) and retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with 33 years of service. Roger earned a Master's Degree in Organic Chemistry from Michigan State University and was a staunch supporter of the Spartans; but we loved him dearly anyway. He was also an avid golfer and true football enthusiast. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to Sunday dinners and anniversary celebrations with his children as well as yearly family vacations to the beach. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pamela; sister, Lynn Lezotte; children, Tricia (Steve) Holbrook, Peter (Melinda) Spoerke and Robin (Wayne) Lowery; and was a proud grandfather to 6 wonderful grandchildren, Nick, Abbey, Ben, Emma, Tyler and Cory. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and FirstLight caregivers for their wonderful care to our loved one. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market St. N, North Canton, OH 44721 from 4 - 6 pm. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 pm, officiated by Pastor Emil Gretarsson with private interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran in memory of Roger. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
