Roland C. Lindsay, 87 , husband of Linda, lifelong resident of Canal Fulton and Jackson Twp. passed away on August 13, 2020. Roland was an entrepreneur and the retired owner operator of Lindsay Precast Inc. DRIVE THROUGH CALLING HOURS will be held Sunday, August 16th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Monday, August 17th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 336 Market St. W, Canal Fulton, Ohio. Following Monday's visitation, a private family service with burial will be held at Canal Fulton Cemetery, Market St. W, Canal Fulton, OH 44614. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's newspaper and can be seen on www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356