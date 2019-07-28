|
|
Roland E.
Morgan
Roland E. Morgan, 66, passed away quietly on July 25, 2019 after a brief illness. He enjoyed cooking, assembling model cars, shopping with his mother-in-law Gertie, and dining out.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucille Morgan, and sister, Barbara Haley. He is survived by his friend and devoted wife, Elma Jean; sons, Marc (Julia) Morgan and Eric (Linsey) Morgan; granddaughter, Olivia Morgan; sister, Joyce (Jack) Evans; mother-in-law, Gertie Dixon; father-in-law, Ocie Dixon; sisters-in-law, Juanita (Bert) McGurder of Houston, Texas and Toni Williams of Killeen, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to University Hospitals, Bath Manor and Hospice of Western Reserve for the care he received.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place. No services will be held at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019