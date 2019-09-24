Home

Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Akron, OH
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland EARL Peters

Roland EARL Peters Obituary
Roland Earl Peters Roland Earl Peters, 59, passed away on September 12, 2019. Roland was not the "life of the party" he was the party! His smile, love of life and humor will be missed. Roland is survived by his wife, Penny Johnston; mother, Twelvia Peters; his sisters, Annette and Stephanie (Charles) Peters; and his brother, E. Raque (Karin) Peters; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and stepson, Donnie. We ask you to join us at a celebration of his life on December 28, 2019 in his hometown, of Akron, OH. Additional details will follow on Penny's FB page. Please save the date and bring your memories! Condolences can be sent to his mother, 5220 Preferred Pl., Apt. 205, 43026 Hilliard, Ohio and to Penny at 3571 Leap Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
