Roland "Red" Hunt, 84 passed away February 15, 2020. Born in Akron, Red had lived in Tallmadge all of his life. He was retired from Roadway. He spent his time taking care of his wife, working out doors and helping others. He was proud of his ballcap collection. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luola Hunt; sister, Jean Richard; and brother, Lester Hunt. Red is survived by his wife, Nancy (McGuire) of 64 years; daughters, Cindy Hall of Alliance, Karen (Steve) Kropp of North Canton, and Beth Dye of Columbus; sons, Greg Hunt of Tallmadge and John Hunt of Akron; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle. Funeral Service to follow visitation at 2 p.m. on Thursday and the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Chouinard. Interment will take place at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020