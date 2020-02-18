Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland "Red" Hunt


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland "Red" Hunt Obituary
Roland "Red" Hunt, 84 passed away February 15, 2020. Born in Akron, Red had lived in Tallmadge all of his life. He was retired from Roadway. He spent his time taking care of his wife, working out doors and helping others. He was proud of his ballcap collection. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Luola Hunt; sister, Jean Richard; and brother, Lester Hunt. Red is survived by his wife, Nancy (McGuire) of 64 years; daughters, Cindy Hall of Alliance, Karen (Steve) Kropp of North Canton, and Beth Dye of Columbus; sons, Greg Hunt of Tallmadge and John Hunt of Akron; 12 grandchildren; six great grandchildren. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle. Funeral Service to follow visitation at 2 p.m. on Thursday and the funeral home, with Pastor Bruce Chouinard. Interment will take place at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -