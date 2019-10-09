|
|
Ron Smith, age 80, of Kent, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Arbors at Stow. He was born December 2, 1938 in West Union, WV to Don and Mildred (Doak) Smith. He enlisted in the Army from 1961-1965 and was stationed in Germany. Ron was chosen as a member of an honorary group to serve President John F. Kennedy while he was on base. After the service he worked at Goodyear Aerospace (Meggitt) and retired after 35 years. In 2001 Ron enjoyed his retirement job working at Walgreens in Ellet and Kent. During this time, he loved dressing up to play Santa Claus to children at Walgreens all over Northeast Ohio throughout December. He was also Santa for many Christmas parties at churches, homes and Masonic centers. Ron was a proud Mason. He was a member of Rockton Lodge #316 Kent and a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton. He is also a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Brimfield where he served as a trustee. Ron was known for his love of trains. He and his wife, Betty completed one of his lifelong dreams for their 35th wedding Anniversary by riding the Orient Express and other Great Trains of Europe. They also enjoyed seeing the London premier of the then new musical "Mama Mia." He also loved all Cleveland sports and his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Betty Jean (Kepler)Smith, his daughter, Christine Smith and son, Shawn (Chris Boron). He also leaves Randy Porter, who he considered a second son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don W. Smith and Mildred Louise (Doak) Smith and man's best friend, George. Friends may call 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM -8:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Masonic service at 6:45 PM followed by funeral services will be held 7:00 PM with Jeff Carter and Don Potoczek officiating. Graveside at 1 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Masonic Cemetery in West Union, WV. Memorials may be made to Rockton Lodge #316, 409 West Main Street, Kent, Ohio 44240. The family would like to thank the staff of Heather Knoll, the Arbors at Stow and Brookdale Hospice for the wonderful care Ron was provided. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2019