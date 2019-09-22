Home

Bath United Church of Christ
3980 W Bath Rd
Akron, OH 44333
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ron Vernon Ron Vernon, 69, beloved husband of Nancy, loving dad to Erin (Steve) and Rob (Jean), devoted grandpa to Michael, Katelyn, Max and Nathan; dear brother of Art (Susan) and Gary (Sue), admired uncle and cherished son of Del and Kate (both deceased), passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 17th 2019. Ron graduated from Orrville High School and attended Kent State. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1971-1976. He was the Media and Business Manager for The Vernon Group for many years. Ron was a devoted member of The Bath Church, United Church of Christ. He was a wonderful husband, dad and grandpa, and a dear friend to many. Honoring his memory on Wednesday, September 25, at 11:00 a.m. at The Bath Church, 3980 West Bath Rd., Akron OH 44333. Internment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bath Church. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
