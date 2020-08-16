1/1
Ronald A. Daiger
AKRON -- Ronald A. Daiger, 71, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late John and Ruth Daiger and was a lifelong resident. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Army. He loved spending time with his family, puppies and his many good friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rubbie; daughters, Cheryl Mason and Sherri Daiger; grandchildren, Alison, Tyler, Ryan and Jalen; and many siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws. A private committal service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
August 15, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother
James Yoder
Friend
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
