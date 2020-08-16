AKRON -- Ronald A. Daiger, 71, passed away August 12, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late John and Ruth Daiger and was a lifelong resident. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Army. He loved spending time with his family, puppies and his many good friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rubbie; daughters, Cheryl Mason and Sherri Daiger; grandchildren, Alison, Tyler, Ryan and Jalen; and many siblings, nieces, nephews and in-laws. A private committal service will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
.