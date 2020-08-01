John 14:18-19 "I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you. Before long, the world will not see me anymore, but you will see me. Because I live, you also will live." Mr. Ronald B. Stanley of Kent, OH was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was 82. Ron was born to parents, Luster (Bernard) and Mildred Stanley on September 19, 1937 in Athens, OH. His parents moved the family to Kent where he attended Theodore Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1955. Ron received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University in 1963. After working for various companies, Ron accepted a job with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Akron, OH as a mechanical engineer. Ron retired from Goodyear in 2002 after 37 years of loyal service. Ron married Gertrude (Trudy) Davis in 1960. Together, they raised four daughters. The family enjoyed vacationing in the Outer Banks, where Ron was able to indulge in his love for fishing. He also dabbled in various forms of art including photography -- often taking pictures of the Atlantic Ocean, Ohio landscape, and family; the walls of the family home were adorned with prints from his portfolio. Throughout their younger years, Ron coached his daughters in softball, where he was able to share his passion for baseball. As both parent and grandparent, he faithfully attended numerous club and school sporting events. Ron also loved aviation, obtaining his student pilot certificate in 1963. Ron is survived by his daughters, Diana (Mark) Zuranski of Kent, OH, Jennifer (John) Onder of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Sheryl (Michael) Shimmel of Streetsboro, OH, and Kathleen (Jeffrey) Samaco of Ravenna, OH; his nine grandchildren, Amanda (Alex) Earnhardt, Brenna (Bo) Johnson, Michael Shimmel, Noah Shimmel, Nathan Shimmel, Natalie Shimmel, Grant Samaco, Andrew Samaco, and Madelyn Samaco; his great-granddaughter, Addison Earnhardt; his brother, Bill C. (Norma) Stanley of Rochester Hills, MI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Trudy and parents, Bernard and Mildred. Due to current circumstances, the family has decided to celebrate Ron's life through private gatherings. However, the family expresses their deepest appreciation for the outpouring of love and support for their loss through phone calls, texts, and social media. Condolences may also be made at www.bisslerandsons.com
. Cremation has taken place and will be followed by burial at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent OH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a tribute gift be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
. Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory are handling the arrangements.