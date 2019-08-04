Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald B. Summers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald B. Summers

Ronald B. Summers, 73, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He was a life resident of the Akron-Barberton area. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War Era, he retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 45 years of service and was a member of Barberton VFW #1066.

Survived by his brothers, Dennis Summers and his son, Justin Summers (Amanda), Kenneth (Pat) Summers and Richard L. Summers; also survived by his best friend and companion, Faye and family.

Following Ron's wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Service National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now