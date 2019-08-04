|
|
Ronald B. Summers
Ronald B. Summers, 73, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
He was a life resident of the Akron-Barberton area. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War Era, he retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 45 years of service and was a member of Barberton VFW #1066.
Survived by his brothers, Dennis Summers and his son, Justin Summers (Amanda), Kenneth (Pat) Summers and Richard L. Summers; also survived by his best friend and companion, Faye and family.
Following Ron's wishes, there will be no services. Inurnment will be at Ohio Western Service National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019