Ronald L. Barrett, 83, of Munroe Falls died April 14, 2019. Ron was born in Cuyahoga Falls on June 16, 1935.



After graduating from Stow High School, he enlisted in the Army and served his country in the Vietnam War. He retired from the service after 28 years, and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. While stationed in France, he met the love of his life, Colette. They married in 1956, and lived many years stationed in France and Germany before moving back to the U.S. in 1979. Ron enjoyed traveling, was an avid soccer fan, was an active member of The Retired Enlisted Association, and was a long time member of Holy Family Parish in Stow.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Colette; daughter, Katherine Stevens; brother, Michael and sister, Barbara. His survivors include daughter, Mary (Bruce) Grenier of Jacksonville, Fla.; sons, Steven of Munroe Falls, and Jacques (Jeanne) of Cuyahoga Falls; son-in-law, Michael (Sandy) Stevens of Roxboro, N.C.; sisters, Doris (Jack) Prochnow, and Patricia Clark, both of Munroe Falls; sister-in-law, Josette Jacquot of France; grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Eric, Colette, Theresa, and James.



Calling hours will be TONIGHT from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Retired Enlisted Association, Chapter 111 (P.O. Box 782, Ravenna, OH 44266).



