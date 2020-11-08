Ronald Bernard Orndorf Sr. "Coach", 74, of Tallmadge, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Ron was born in Lock Haven, PA on December 11, 1945. He retired in 2012 after many years of service with Hillandale Farms. Ron was loved and respected by the many students he coached over the years in basketball, football, strength training and girl's track. Early in his career he led his St. Peter's team to a CYO championship and years later his 8th grade team at St. Paul's finished the year with an undefeated, unscored upon season. He was an assistant football and strength coach at various high schools including Lake and Hoban. He was also a Hoban high school graduate in 1963 which was a source of great pride for him. As recently remembered by a former teammate: "He had a great sense of humor and you couldn't help but love the guy". In his free time, he loved fishing and enjoyed the company of his beloved puppies, Bella, Mitzi, Ollie and Buoy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zella and Carl Meyers; sister, Jeanne Betz-Ripley; mother-in-law, Janet Hupp; father-in-law, William Hupp, and great-niece, Iliana. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen; sons, Bill (Vicki), Ronald Jr, and Michael (April); sister, Florence Bostick; grandchildren, Michael (Katelyn), Andrew, Hannah, Matthew, Adam and Nicholas whom he loved dearly. He leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, including Anthony, Tiffany and Kayden who always held a special place in his heart. Per Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held later. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.