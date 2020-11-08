1/1
Ronald Bernard "Coach" Orndorf Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Bernard Orndorf Sr. "Coach", 74, of Tallmadge, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Ron was born in Lock Haven, PA on December 11, 1945. He retired in 2012 after many years of service with Hillandale Farms. Ron was loved and respected by the many students he coached over the years in basketball, football, strength training and girl's track. Early in his career he led his St. Peter's team to a CYO championship and years later his 8th grade team at St. Paul's finished the year with an undefeated, unscored upon season. He was an assistant football and strength coach at various high schools including Lake and Hoban. He was also a Hoban high school graduate in 1963 which was a source of great pride for him. As recently remembered by a former teammate: "He had a great sense of humor and you couldn't help but love the guy". In his free time, he loved fishing and enjoyed the company of his beloved puppies, Bella, Mitzi, Ollie and Buoy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zella and Carl Meyers; sister, Jeanne Betz-Ripley; mother-in-law, Janet Hupp; father-in-law, William Hupp, and great-niece, Iliana. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen; sons, Bill (Vicki), Ronald Jr, and Michael (April); sister, Florence Bostick; grandchildren, Michael (Katelyn), Andrew, Hannah, Matthew, Adam and Nicholas whom he loved dearly. He leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, including Anthony, Tiffany and Kayden who always held a special place in his heart. Per Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held later. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved