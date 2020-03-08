|
Ronald C. Brouse, age 69, of Blue Ridge, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2020. Ron spent most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Ron worked for May Company at the Chapel Hill Mall for thirty years as a salesman and department manager in the furniture department. Ron met his wife, Karen, at work when she ran the credit union for the May Corporation. They were married for twenty-six years. Ron retired in 2010 and decided he had had enough of Ohio winters. In 2012, he and Karen moved to Fort Myers, Florida. In 2015, Ron decided that he wanted to live his remaining years in a cabin in the rural mountains of northern Georgia. Ron was instrumental in helping his wife start a thriving law practice first in Ohio, then in Florida, and finally in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Ron loved to travel and made it to almost every state in the United States. He also traveled to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe. For their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary, Ron and Karen toured multiple cities in Italy, France, and England. The fall before his death, he and Karen, drove from Whistler, Canada down the west coast to Big Sur, California. This was his favorite scenic route. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charles and Lois Brouse (nee Knight). Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Karen Hayes Brouse. Also mourning his loss are his daughter, Kathy Watson (Sean) of Middleboro, Massachusetts; son James of Fort Myers, Florida; stepsons Mark Hayes (Sarah) and Joseph Hayes (Erika) both of Poland, Ohio. Ron also leaves behind ten grandchildren and seven and a half great-grandchildren. Ron is also survived by his brothers Roger Brouse and Larry Brouse both of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; his sister, Karen West of Stow, Ohio; and beloved niece Melissa West and beloved nephew Brian West both of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Per Ron's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Condolences may be sent to Karen Brouse, at 649 Weaver Creek Way, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020