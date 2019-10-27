Home

McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Church of Christ
Ronald Cochran


1934 - 2019
Ronald Cochran Obituary
LIGONIER, PA -- Ronald D. Cochran, 85, of Ligonier, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born May 11, 1934 in Detroit, MI, a son of the late Lester and Eleanor Cochran. Prior to his retirement in 1985 he had been a quality control inspector for the Ford Motor Co for 30 years. He also retired in 2005 from the Penna. Fish and Boat Commission. He was a member and lay leader of the Oak Grove Church of Christ. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest love in life was spending quality time with his family. "We feebly struggle, but Ron now in glory shines." In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Cochran; a sister, Joyce Mgo, and a half-brother, Phil Glick. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Young Cochran; a daughter, Lori (William) Reese of Ligonier, four grandchildren, Heather (Pat) McQueen, Shawn Reese, Shannon (Jesse) Olson, and Joshua (Bekki) Reese; eight great grandchildren, and one great, great grandson, and a half-sister, Cindy McFerron of Portage Lakes, OH. Ron's friends and family will gather together Sunday, from 4-6 p.m. at the J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, Inc., 144 East Main Street, Ligonier. A service to celebrate Ron's life will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Grove Church of Christ with his pastor, Charles P. Burd officiating. Friends will be received at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Congress Cemetery. To leave a condolence or tribute for Ron or his family, please visit: www. jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com or www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Remember
