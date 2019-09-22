|
Ronald Crago Ronnie was born April 4, 1948 in Akron, Ohio and was a lifelong resident. He was employed by Goodyear Aerospace, Texas and Loral. He was married to his High School sweetheart Susan for 51 years and leaves behind beloved family members, wife, Susan; sons, Matt (Monica) and Erik; grandchildren, Blake, Wyatt, Erika, Violet and Christopher along with five great grandchildren. Ronnie loved his fast cars and high times his entire life. He was still dreaming about that Corvette he never owned. He was to never pull a punch, Literally at times and blunt to a fault, embarrassing Susan much to often. In his ever-present dew-rag, he truly enjoyed life, particularly Susan''s cooking, his dirty Martinis with three olives and having vein bulging political discourse with family and friends. Alas, after enduring three years of Kidney dialysis and related physical problems, he left us all behind with his final complete utterances "I'm done, It's over" and his lagging Loogie song, pretty funny, eh Matt?. Susan would like to thank nurses Joey and Steph at City Hospital and the girls at US rental for their support during Ronnie''s final journey. Celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 26 from 4-7 p.m. at the Red Fox Sports Bar, 1767 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44233. Family requests casual attire.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019