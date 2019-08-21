|
Ronald "Ronny or Daddy" D. Graham TOGETHER AGAIN Ronald D. Graham, "Ronny", -AKA- Daddy, died on August 18, 2019, he was born in Paris, Illinois on May 18, 1927, the son of the late Charles Russell and Esther (nee Cameron) Graham. Ronald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn (nee Gilhousen) J. Graham of 50 years; and his beloved son, Jeffery M. Graham, and his son, David; and his favorite brother, Richard "Dick" A. Graham. Ronald is survived by his daughter, Judith C. "Judy" Graham of Akron; grandson, Zachary D. Graham (Shirl McNeil) and his great-granddaughters, Cassie Marilyn and Kaylee Jane all of Sommerville, SC; his sister-in-law, Juanita (nee Bertka) Graham; his cousins in Illinois, Florida and Indiana. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. We also acknowledge a great friend, Ervin Dickey, for his love and support. Ronald worked for the USPS for 38 years as a letter carrier and enjoyed his job. Ronald also worked as a tax practitioner, owning his own business for over 40 years. Ronald served in both, the Navy and Army. Ronald was a member of NARFE, NATP, and a lifelong Presbyterian, currently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Barberton. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334 on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM, where Rev. Richard A. Lapehn will celebrate Ronald's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Ronald will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deacons fund at the church, 636 Park Avenue West, Barberton, Ohio 44203 or any . To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019