Ronald D. Ritter, 76, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born August 19, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Delwyn and Helen Ritter. Ron had been a member of the U.S. Marines and retired from Timken Steel Faircrest. He was proud of being the first Manchester Eagle Scout, had a great appreciation and love for classical music, and loved spending time in his home theater. Ron enjoyed spending time working in his yard, planting and tending to his flowers, and was known for his many varieties of Canna lilies. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, John. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; son, Mark (Sylvia) Ritter; daughter, Lisa Ritter; brothers, Timothy (Mary) Ritter and Terrance (Barbara) Ritter; sister, Cynthia (Paul) Papke; grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon and Audryana; and his granddog, Tiger. An informal graveside service will be held at Manchester Cemetery, W. 1030 Nimisila Rd., New Franklin, Ohio on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cemetery map, directions, and the Ritter Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024