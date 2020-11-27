1/1
Ronald D. Ritter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D. Ritter, 76, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born August 19, 1944 in Akron, Ohio to the late Delwyn and Helen Ritter. Ron had been a member of the U.S. Marines and retired from Timken Steel Faircrest. He was proud of being the first Manchester Eagle Scout, had a great appreciation and love for classical music, and loved spending time in his home theater. Ron enjoyed spending time working in his yard, planting and tending to his flowers, and was known for his many varieties of Canna lilies. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, John. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; son, Mark (Sylvia) Ritter; daughter, Lisa Ritter; brothers, Timothy (Mary) Ritter and Terrance (Barbara) Ritter; sister, Cynthia (Paul) Papke; grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon and Audryana; and his granddog, Tiger. An informal graveside service will be held at Manchester Cemetery, W. 1030 Nimisila Rd., New Franklin, Ohio on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cemetery map, directions, and the Ritter Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Manchester Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved