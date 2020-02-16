|
RITTMAN -- Ronald D. Sferro, age 73, of Rittman, formerly of Wadsworth and Akron, passed away unexpectedly following a brief illness on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at University Hospitals in Cleveland. Ronald was born on December 19, 1946, in Barberton, Ohio, to the late Reno and Iona (Salsgiver) Sferro. He graduated from Kenmore High School, Class of 1965, and served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era. He studied computer programming at the University of Akron, and began his career at Firestone Bank as a computer programmer, later working for AJ Conley. He worked as an Automotive Technician for Steve's Sunoco in Akron for 33 years, retiring in 2013. Ronald was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Wadsworth, and was proud to be the treasurer of his high school reunion committee. He delighted in helping his kids with anything and everything, and was a reliable, dependable man of integrity. He loved spending time with his family, riding bikes, and volunteering at Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital. He also enjoyed playing Pickleball, competing in bowling leagues with his friends and family, and remaining close with many friends from his graduating class at Kenmore High. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Other than his family, his greatest love was working on cars. His pride and joy was his 1934 Street Rod Coupe, which he masterfully built from the ground up. He found immense joy in helping other people. He was a perfectionist whom his customers loved and trusted. If he made a commitment to them, then it would be done and would be done beautifully. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone, and was always smiling. His children will forever cherish his funny words of wisdom. They view themselves as the lucky ones for being able to call him "Dad". Surviving are his three children, Michael (Ryan Routh) Sferro of Medina, Jeff (Yuqqe Macdalena) Sferro of Jakarta, Indonesia, and Dr. Maria (fiance Andrew Sturdivant) Sferro of Garfield Heights; his wife, Palma Sferro, of Wadsworth; two brothers, Reno "Bud"/"Joe" Sferro, Jr. of Norton, and Danny Sferro of Akron; his favorite grandson, Michael and Ryan's Golden Retriever Deacon; dear friend, Josie Aslan of Medina; close nephew, Randy Sferro of Wooster; niece and nephew, Tina Keisel and Shane Sferro, both of Fostoria, OH; and numerous other close nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00.p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth with Fr. Patrick Spicer officiating. Burial will take place at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, where military rites will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action-Medina County Community Care Givers, 120 W. Washington St., Medina, OH 44256. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's website at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020