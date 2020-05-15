Ronald D. Street, of Barberton, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 1st 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dianne L. Street. Born January 28th 1949, in Akron Ohio, he was the son of Alonza II and Ruby Street. He was the loving father of Shelley Street Callender (Charles), Ronald D. Street II (Nardos), Andre Street (Da'Shika), and Merissa Coleman. He is survived by his brother, Alonza Street III; sister, Angela Street; and sister-in-law, Kathy Ferger. He was preceded by Mother, Father, and brother, Lairold Street (Kathy). Ronald D. Street graduated from The University of Akron and was a star athlete on the Akron U Track Team. Ronald Street was a pillar in his community, dedicating his life to the service as Barberton City Councilman, President of the Barberton NAACP, and servicing the area as the business owner of the Barberton Check Cashing and also King Video. Ronnie also was a member and founder of the Ronnie Club, started various softball teams, loved to fish, hand dance and shared a love for Track and Field and Skiing with his children and loved ones. There will not be a public funeral service or viewing at this time. A Private Memorial has already taken place.