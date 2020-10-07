1/1
Ronald Delaney
On October 5, 2020, God called "The Champ" Ronald "Ronnie" Norman Delaney home peacefully. Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Akron and graduated from West High School in 1948. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Eva Delaney; wife, Patty; son, Danny Delaney; daughter, Raeti Delaney-Taylor; sisters, Lillian Garcia, Linda Peoples and Carol Newsome. He leaves to mourn his passing sons, Michael (Tangi), Timothy and Roland Delaney; special son, Kem Delaney; sisters, Grace Delaney Hicks, Dell Elaine Williams and Margaret Foshe and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Services will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at http://www.sommervillefuneralservice.com. Condolences may be sent to 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
