|
|
Ronald E. Brubaker
Ronald E. Brubaker, age 67, passed away June 10, 2019. He was born March 6, 1952 in Wadsworth, Ohio.
Ronald enjoyed fishing and camping with family on the Ohio River, was an avid fan of The Ohio State University Football, and never met a stranger. When he was younger, he was awarded many trophies and ribbons in the Special Olympics. He attended the Akron Center for Disabilities and more recently the Medina County Achievement Center.
Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and
Dolores; and brother, Gary.
Survived by sister,
Carol (Todd) Metzger.
Family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 10 - 11:30 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. A remembrance and celebration of Ronald's life will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place later at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019