Ronald E. Molnar
1945 - 2020
Ronald E. Molnar, age 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Ron was born July 14, 1945, in Barberton, Ohio, to parents, Steve and Thelma (Thompson) Molnar. A graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1963, he attended The Ohio State University, but chose to postpone his studies to spend the next years in service to his country as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following service, he earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Akron followed by a successful 36-year career with PPG Industries. During his tenure with the company, he worked in various locations and capacities with the most recent 15 years spent developing and growing the company's business in the Asia/Pacific region as the General Manager, Finance. During that period he lived in both Tokyo and Hong Kong. He also spent time traveling to places of historical significance to him including Vietnam and Hungary. After retiring from PPG in 2005, he started his own consulting business and worked in Switzerland and Akron, Ohio. An avid reader and historian, he spent the remaining years of his retirement volunteering at the Barberton Public Library, cooking, playing golf and following his favorite sport, baseball. He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Molnar; parents, Steve and Thelma (Thompson) Molnar and sister, Annette Foster. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Molnar of Doylestown, Ohio, and Leslie (Kevin) Brackman of Bath, Ohio; his grandson, Noah (Kelley) Molnar of Juneau, Alaska; brothers, Robert Molnar of Greenfield, Indiana, Terry (Becky) Molnar of Norton, Ohio; sister, Pam (Karl) Webb of Dublin, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Dale (Terina) Foster of Doylestown, Ohio. In addition to many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family wishes to thank the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice for their care of Ron, with special gratitude to Tim and Patrick. Funeral service will take place at Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, 44203, on Friday, August 28th at 1 p.m. but will be limited to family with viewing one hour before service. Burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery immediately following with military honors. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Barberton Public Library, (www.barbertonlibrary.org/friends) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
12:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
AUG
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
