|
|
Ronald E. Moore, 75, passed away March 19, 2020. He lived most of his life in Akron. Ronald served in the U.S. Marines and retired as a roofer. He was a member of Temple Bethel. Ronald enjoyed carpentry, fishing and was a sports card collector. Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Beverly; daughters, Adriana, Stephanie, Crystal; sons, Angelo, Orlando, Darin; a host of brothers and sisters; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and best friend, Jim Van Buskirk.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020