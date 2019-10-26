Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Edison Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Edison Hartley Obituary
Ronald E. Hartley 84, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 24, 1935. He worked at Firestone then became a school teacher until he retired. He loved building houses, traveling, and talking to everyone. Most will remember him sitting in his rocker smoking a pipe or riding in his convertible wearing his straw hat with many feathers (collected by his grandchildren). He enjoyed life to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Charles Hartley and his first wife, Elenore Johanne (Symons) Hartley. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Marilyn (Peters); brother, James; children, Cynthia (William) Fedor, Charles (Kim), Ronald and Lorri Hartley; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many other family members, friends and his furry companion Charlie. We invite you to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 for a memorial service at 4 p.m. followed by dinner at 5 p.m. at Clearview United Methodist Church, 1733 Massillon Rd., Akron. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.