Ronald E. Hartley 84, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 24, 1935. He worked at Firestone then became a school teacher until he retired. He loved building houses, traveling, and talking to everyone. Most will remember him sitting in his rocker smoking a pipe or riding in his convertible wearing his straw hat with many feathers (collected by his grandchildren). He enjoyed life to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Charles Hartley and his first wife, Elenore Johanne (Symons) Hartley. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Marilyn (Peters); brother, James; children, Cynthia (William) Fedor, Charles (Kim), Ronald and Lorri Hartley; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many other family members, friends and his furry companion Charlie. We invite you to join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 for a memorial service at 4 p.m. followed by dinner at 5 p.m. at Clearview United Methodist Church, 1733 Massillon Rd., Akron. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019