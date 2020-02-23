|
It is with great sadness and deep regret to announce Ron's passing. Ron was a Sergent Army Ranger with the 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, an elite combat unit in Vietnam; sharp shooter; successful owner of the popular tavern called the Gallery Lounge; and most importantly, a Summit County Sheriff's deputy with court services in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. Those are only a fraction of Ron's life achievements. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eva Berka; in-laws, Allyn and Lois Eastwood; brother-in-law, Gary Eastwood. Ron is survived by his wife, Joni; brothers-in-law, Mark (Molly) Eastwood, Chris Eastwood, Bret (Stacey) Kitchin who is a person Ron always considered as his best friend and son; along with many other family members and friends. Even after Ron's diagnosis with Alzheimer's we were blessed to be able to enjoy many good times together. I have had the absolute pleasure of being a part of his life. He is greatly missed. Cremation has already taken place. In accordance with Ron's wishes there will be no services. A very special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Summa City Hospital who took special care of Ron with kindness and compassion. They truly went above and beyond for him. And a special thank you to the extremely large family who gave me hugs, love and prayers while I was waiting for Ron's recovery after his surgery. That is a special kindness I will always remember and be grateful for. In lieu of flowers, it's Ron's wish that you hold close those who are near and dear to your heart as life is truly too short. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020