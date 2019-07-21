Ronald Evan Lewis



EDINA, Minn. -- Ron Lewis, born February 4, 1945 in Akron to Irene and Evan Lewis, passed away July 7, 2019 leaving Nikki, his beloved wife; brothers, Clifford (Anette) and Norman; sister, Elaine Jackson; nephews Justin (Sarah) and Geoffrey White and niece, Emily Lewis. Ron graduated in 1963 from Buchtel High, earned a BS degree from Purdue and began a very successful career, which included an MBA degree from the Amos Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Tuck was a transformative experience for Ron, moving his career into general management and then into the business venture of buying, rebuilding and selling small businesses, at which he was quite successful.



His great avocation was auto sports, where he was an active participant in the Porsche Club of Minnesota and enjoyed an active racing program. But he had yet another passion, his 37-year marriage to Nikki. Ron and Nikki married in 1982 and proceeded to live a truly rich and loving life together. They traveled widely -- trips to Egypt and China were favorites. At heart, they loved the beautiful home they created and enhanced over the years.



Friendship was Ron's greatest gift -- gracious, eloquent, intelligent and just fun to be with. He retained friends from every phase of his life and cared deeply about the people around him. He considered himself a happy and lucky man, accepting his diagnosis of glioblastoma and death with grace and dignity. He will be sorely missed.



A service will be held to honor Ron's life on Friday August 16 in Minneapolis.



The family suggests memorials to the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College or to VocalEssence choral group of Minneapolis. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019