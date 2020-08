Ronald "Ronnie" Forest, 73 of Akron passed away on August 1, 2020. He retired from Summit County Environmental Service in 2000. He loved to collect bottles, milk bottles and cobalt blue glass. He loved to tell corny jokes. Ronnie was preceded by his parents, Lyle and Dorothy Forest. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Reta; daughter, Vicki Lynn Forest; stepdaughter, Christine (Joshua) Clarkston; grandchildren, Avery and Tristan Clarkston. Funeral services will be private.