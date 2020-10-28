1/1
Ronald Frase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ronald Frase, 84, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Tallmadge, OH to the late Wilbur and Grace Frase, he attended Tallmadge High School Class of 1954, was in the Naval Reserve and graduated from the University of Akron with a physics degree. He retired from GenCorp/General Tire and Rubber after 42 years of service working in various divisions, ending his career in the Environmental division. After retirement he and his wife spent 23 years as Snowbirds in the Largo, Florida (Pinellas County) area. During Ron's time in Florida he earned his Master Gardeners Certificate. Ron is survived by wife Carolyn of 62 years; children Vicki (Rick) Hughes, David (Cynthia) Frase, Scott (Pamela) Frase; grandchildren Timothy, Robert, Brandon, Allen Frase, and Amber (Zack) Anderson; great-grandchildren Kenzie and Kennedie Anderson. At Ron's request, there will be no services and he has donated himself to Scientific research. Remembrance may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Fire/EMS or Falls Cancer Club, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved