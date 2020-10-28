CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Ronald Frase, 84, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Tallmadge, OH to the late Wilbur and Grace Frase, he attended Tallmadge High School Class of 1954, was in the Naval Reserve and graduated from the University of Akron with a physics degree. He retired from GenCorp/General Tire and Rubber after 42 years of service working in various divisions, ending his career in the Environmental division. After retirement he and his wife spent 23 years as Snowbirds in the Largo, Florida (Pinellas County) area. During Ron's time in Florida he earned his Master Gardeners Certificate. Ron is survived by wife Carolyn of 62 years; children Vicki (Rick) Hughes, David (Cynthia) Frase, Scott (Pamela) Frase; grandchildren Timothy, Robert, Brandon, Allen Frase, and Amber (Zack) Anderson; great-grandchildren Kenzie and Kennedie Anderson. At Ron's request, there will be no services and he has donated himself to Scientific research. Remembrance may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Fire/EMS or Falls Cancer Club, Inc.







