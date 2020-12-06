Ronald H. Wise Ronald H. Wise, age 79, of Aurora, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (nee Malinchak) Edwards Wise; loving father of Julianne (Scott) Davis, Ronald Brian (Pam) Wise, and Lorianne (Thomas Jr.) Dray; caring step-father of Mary (Subho) Basu, David C. (fiance' Christi) Edwards, John T. Edwards, Michael R. Edwards and Mark J. Edwards; cherished grandfather of Gabriel, Brandon, Asher, Noelle, Hunter, Collin, Riley, Nathaniel, Owen, Brandon, Kyle, Hannah, Gavin, Elizabeth, and Michael; loving great-grandfather of Levi; and dear brother of Bill (Linda) Wise. Ron was a graduate of East High School in 1959 and earned his degree in Business Administration from The University of Akron. He worked for Americhem in Cuyahoga Falls for 40 years and retired as Vice President of Human Resources. Ron was an active member of Rotary, serving as president of the Akron club from 2003 to 2004 and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. Ron was dedicated to God, his family and his country and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, he loved to travel and giving back to his community. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ron's memory to the Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org
), the Church in Aurora (www.tcia.cc), Rotary International (www.rotary.org
), or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org
). Due to the pandemic, Ron's services and burial at Aurora Cemetery will be held privately. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com