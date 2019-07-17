Home

Ronald L. Vargo

1933 to 2019

Ronald L. Vargo passed away June 23rd at his Florida home. He was born in Akron, Ohio.

Ron graduated from Garfield High School and attended the University of Akron where he was active in basketball, football and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He graduated from U of Akron in 1956 as a business major. He enjoyed spring break in Florida with his friends during his college years.

After college, Ron joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country for 24 years. Retiring early as a Colonel, he then began his venture as a Trust Officer for Chase Bank in Texas.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his two daughters, Dianne L. Schenck and Kimberly V. DeLozier (Jim), along with four grand children and three great grandchildren.

Our dad loved golfing, traveling and cooking. He will be greatly missed.

AT EASE, SIR!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019
